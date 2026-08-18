I-96 Flex Route Project In Oakland County Recognized Nationally

August 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT’s recent I-96 Flex Route project has been recognized nationally for the best use of technology and innovation for a large project by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).



Following the successful results of installing a flex route on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties, MDOT addressed directional congestion (heavy traffic in one direction during the morning commute, the other direction in the evening) along 12 miles of I-96 in Oakland County by installing a similar flex route system between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/I-696/M-5 interchange.



The project is one of 12 state department of transportation (DOT) projects in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin that won top regional honors in AASHTO's 2026 America’s Transportation Awards competition.



From bridging safer connections for pedestrians and bicyclists to deploying innovative high-water warning systems that help protect motorists during flooding events, the projects are strengthening communities by bolstering safety, mobility and quality of life.



A record 127 nominations from 45 state DOTs were entered in this year's competition.



AASHTO has produced a video that highlights the I-96 Flex Route project benefits and partnerships that helped earn the award. The link is provided.



The flex route is a cost-effective active transportation system that makes use of the existing outside shoulders (upgraded to satisfy federal requirements) to serve as temporary lanes during periods of consistent congestion. Flex routes cost a fraction of what it would cost to build entirely new lanes and shoulders, along with widening bridges/overpasses and purchasing any land required. The Flex Route system also includes a comprehensive traffic sign and camera system that allows MDOT's transportation operations center (TOC) personnel to quickly respond to and manage traffic incidents, as well as coordinate first responders and law enforcement, further optimizing traffic flow.



MDOT says travel time reliability has improved substantially in both directions of I-96 since the flex route opened, with a 41% improvement for eastbound traffic and 28% improvement for westbound during peak hours. It says safety performance has also improved, resulting in reduced congestion-related incidents and improved incident management. Overall crashes in the corridor have been reduced by 37%, with westbound peak-hour crashes reduced by 18% and eastbound peak-hour crashes reduced by 68%.



The ability to open the flex lanes and manage the lane control signs for unplanned or planned events restores capacity quickly, improves incident scene safety and provides advance warning for drivers in real time.



Nathan Ross at the Southeast Michigan Transportation Operations Center said "The I-96 Flex Route project gives MDOT's TOC operators a rare kind of superpower: the ability to shape traffic in real time instead of just reacting to it. From the control room, specialists can open or close the shoulder lane, adjust lane control signals, activate ramp meters and quickly respond to crashes or congestion as conditions evolve. This direct management of traffic flow helps reduce delays, smooth bottlenecks and keep vehicles moving more predictably. Just as important, it creates a safer environment for first responders by providing controlled lane closures and clearer guidance to drivers approaching incidents. The result is a smarter corridor where safety and mobility are actively managed, not left to chance."



"Traffic, especially for those traveling west between about 2:30 and 3 p.m., has been moving much better than before, and it's made a significant improvement," said daily commuter Bill Jacobitz. "On the westbound side during the afternoon commute, the metered on ramps no longer have much of a queue, if any. At that hour, the flex lane is open and traffic is still light; there are no issues heading eastbound in the morning. Overall, the system and traffic flow have improved significantly since implementation."