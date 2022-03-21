Lane Closures Start Today On I-96 For Flex Route Project

March 21, 2022

By Jessica Mathews





Lane closures start today as part of the massive I-96 Flex Route construction project and local motorists can expect increasing delays as the spring season moves along.



The project will rebuild eastbound and westbound I-96 between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/M-5/I-696 interchange in Oakland County.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that daytime closures will be in effect starting today through late March. Ramps will remain open for daytime work. Westbound I-96 will have right lane closed, intermittently, Monday through Friday from 7am-3pm, starting from I-275 to Novi Road. Work will move further west as shoulder work and crash investigation sites are completed, until reaching Kent Lake Road. MDOT advises work could also take place on Saturdays between 6am-6pm.



On eastbound I-96, the right lane will be closed, intermittently, Monday through Friday between 9am and 3pm, starting from Kent Lake and moving further east toward I-275. Crews may also work on Saturdays from 6am-6pm.



Later this month, nighttime closures are scheduled to begin – starting Friday, March 25th lasting through mid-April. During that time, both eastbound and westbound I-96 between I-275 and Kent Lake Road will have nightly lane closures between 8pm and 5am, at times leaving only one lane open. Ramps will close intermittently for night work.



MDOT Construction Engineer and Project Manager Brian Travis told WHMI they ask that motorists drive safe through the work zone and be patient as there will be traffic impacts and reduced capacities throughout the construction season, along with some ramp closures. Travis said they’ll do their best to get messages out to the public, noting they have a website that will feature all of the latest traffic information, along with lane and ramp closures. He noted there’s also a project phone number and email so they’re always reachable and willing to answer questions.



The I-96 Flex Route project includes rebuilding the freeway, rebuilding the median shoulders for use during peak periods, sign upgrades, and active traffic management installation, including intelligent transportation systems (ITS) equipment, overhead gantry installation and ramp signals for metering traffic onto the freeway. Electronic message boards will alert drivers with speed advisories and travel information.



Project details can be found at www.DrivingOakland.com. The link is provided.