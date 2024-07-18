Changes Coming Next Week With I-96 Flex Route Project

July 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists are being warned of some changes coming next week with the I-96 Flex Route project.



The rebuilding of westbound I-96 between I-275 and Kent Lake Road continues with traffic sharing two lanes in each direction on the original eastbound side of I-96.



MDOT says crews have worked around some ramps in order to keep them open, but now must close a lane and some ramps to fill in the missing pieces.





Beginning at 9am next Wednesday, July 24th the following closures and re-openings will occur:



-Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road for lane striping.



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Novi Road will close. (The Novi Roads ramps to westbound I-96 remains closed until October.)



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Kent Lake Road will close. (The Kent Lake Road ramp to westbound I-96 is open.)



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Beck Road will open. (The Beck Road ramp to westbound I-96 remains closed until October.)





MDOT provided the status of other ramps:



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Wixom Road is open.



-The Wixom Road ramp to westbound I-96 is open.



-The westbound I-96 ramp to Milford Road is closed until October.



-The Milford Road ramp to westbound I-96 is closed.



-The eastbound/southbound M-5 ramp to westbound I-96 remains closed until October.



-The westbound I-696 connector ramp to westbound I-96 remains open with one lane through October.



-The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound I-96 remains open with one ramp lane available.



Construction is expected to be completed in late fall.