West Bound Down to Two Lanes

June 1, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



One side is complete, now it’s time to narrow the other side. Constructions crews removed a lane of traffic of westbound 96 from Wixom Road to Ken Lake Road.

Tomorrow, crews will take the eastbound lanes from three lanes down to two. This configuration will remain in place till the fall. It’s all to make way for the traffic shift across the median. That is expected to open in the next couple of weeks. You can view the progress on line at driving Oakland dot com.