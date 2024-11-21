I-96 Permit Work Late Monday Night/Early Tuesday Morning

November 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists can expect intermittent freeway closures on I-96 in Ingham County next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a permit to DTE for utility work on I-96 in each direction between M-52 and Williamston Road in Webberville.



Work is scheduled to be done between midnight and 4am on Tuesday, November 26th.



MDOT advises the project will require intermittent freeway closures throughout the operation, and closing the lanes will ensure the safety of utility workers and motorists.



Traffic control will be maintained by the Michigan State Police.



MDOT says motorists should expect delays.



Photo: Google Street View