I-96 Construction Expected Over Next 2 Weekends

July 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Expect some detours over the next few weekends if you’re taking I-96.



A double-lane closure is scheduled along eastbound I-96 at M-59 from midnight Saturday though 5 am Monday. The eastbound I-96 ramp to Highland Road also will be closed from 5 a.m. July 12 until 5 a.m. July 14. Traffic will be detoured to exit at D-19.



Another two-lane closure on Eastbound I-96 at M-59 is scheduled again next weekend from midnight July 19 until 5 a.m. July 21.



For updates to road work across the state, check the MDOT MiDrive webpage, linked below.