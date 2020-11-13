I-96 Closure Set To Start Monday Near Webberville

November 13, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Bridge work begins next week near Webberville and may affect the commute for Livingston County drivers.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says that starting Monday repairs will begin to the Dietz Road bridge over I-96 in Ingham County at 6am Monday. Traffic will be detoured via Holt Road, M-52 and Grand River Avenue to get around the closure, which will be in effect through 5pm Tuesday, November 24th.



MDOT says the project is providing critical preventive maintenance and repair work to the bridge, which will help to improve and extend the service life of the overpass. Officials say that closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.