Travel Advisory For I-94 In Washtenaw County

July 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some closures for motorists and others in the Dexter and Scio Township areas this week.



MDOT advises that I-94 will have the following nightly closures to complete resurfacing:



10 p.m. Monday, July 28 - 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 29



-Westbound I-94 will be closed from Zeeb Road to Baker Road from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Zeeb Road Exit 169, southbound Zeeb Road and westbound Jackson Avenue to Baker Road.





10 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 - 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2



-Westbound I-94 will be closed from Baker Road to Fletcher Road from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Becker Road Exit 167, southbound Baker Road and westbound Jackson Avenue to Fletcher Road.