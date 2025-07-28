Travel Advisory For I-94 In Washtenaw County
July 28, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Some closures for motorists and others in the Dexter and Scio Township areas this week.
MDOT advises that I-94 will have the following nightly closures to complete resurfacing:
10 p.m. Monday, July 28 - 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 29
-Westbound I-94 will be closed from Zeeb Road to Baker Road from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Zeeb Road Exit 169, southbound Zeeb Road and westbound Jackson Avenue to Baker Road.
10 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 - 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2
-Westbound I-94 will be closed from Baker Road to Fletcher Road from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Becker Road Exit 167, southbound Baker Road and westbound Jackson Avenue to Fletcher Road.