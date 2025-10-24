Travel Advisory For I-94 In Washtenaw County Next Week

October 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





I-94 will have nightly closures to complete pavement work next week in Washtenaw County.



The following will be in effect from 10pm Monday through 5am Tuesday:



-Westbound I-94 will be closed from M-14 to Baker Road. Traffic will be detoured via Jackson Avenue Exit 172, westbound Jackson Avenue and northbound Baker Road to westbound I-94.



-The Jackson Avenue entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via westbound Jackson Avenue and northbound Zeeb Road to westbound I-94.



-The Zeeb Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via westbound Jackson Avenue and northbound Baker Road to westbound I-94.