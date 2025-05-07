Travel Advisory For I-94/M-14 In Washtenaw County

May 7, 2025

Westbound I-94 and M-14 will have lane, ramp, and freeway closures to complete concrete patching this weekend.



MDOT advises from 10pm Friday through 5am Monday:



-Westbound I-94 will have two lanes closed from Jackson Avenue to Parker Road.



-Westbound M-14 will have one lane closed from Maple Road to I-94.





Also on Saturday from 12:01am to 7am:



-Westbound M-14 will be closed from Maple Road to I-94. Traffic will be detoured via Maple Road Exit 2, southbound Maple Road, westbound Jackson Avenue, and northbound Baker Road to westbound I-94.



-Westbound I-94 will be closed from Zeeb Road to Baker Road. Traffic will be detoured via Zeeb Road, westbound Jackson Road, and northbound Baker Road to westbound I-94.



-The eastbound/westbound Zeeb Road ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed.