I-696 Traffic Shift & Lane Closures Saturday After Weather Delays

January 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A traffic shift and lane closures are in effect on I-696 following weather delays.



I-696 traffic is being shifted onto northbound M-10 for bridge work just east of US-24 or Telegraph Road. MDOT advises that requires traffic to be detoured to northbound M-10 and then back to westbound I-696 through early May - along with the closures of several ramps.



Beginning from 7am to 6pm Saturday, the following lane and ramp closures will be in effect:



-Westbound I-696 will be reduced to two lanes from Lahser Road to M-10



-Northbound M-10 will have the left lane closed from Lahser Road to westbound I-696



-The Evergreen Road ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed



-The Lahser Road ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed



-The northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed



-Westbound I-696 will be shifted onto northbound M-10 and then back to westbound I-696



Once the work is completed, westbound I-696 will remain in the two-lane configuration with traffic detoured to northbound M-10 and back to westbound I-696 just west of US-24 (Telegraph Road) until early May.



MDOT notes drivers should also be aware of crews filling potholes from 7am to 6pm this Saturday and Sunday on eastbound I-696 from I-275 to Greenfield Road; and on westbound I-696 from Franklin Road to I-275. Traffic may be reduced to one lane where crews are working, so motorists should expect delays.



MDOT further reminds that I-696 has three lanes open in each direction between I-275 and US-24 until spring when construction will begin again and traffic will be reduced to two lanes.



