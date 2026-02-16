Restore The Reuther Project Resumes In Early March

February 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The next phase of the multi-year I-696 Restore the Reuther project will be getting underway soon – bringing new closures and lengthy detours for motorists.



The I-696/I-75 interchange ramps will be closing in early March. Ramp work will include rebuilding the ramp base, drainage and pavement, as well as bridge improvements.



Ramp closures will have different closure durations and detours, with all ramp work expected to be completed by early summer.



MDOT Spokeswoman Diane Cross told WHMI the current plan is to start in early March and be done by early summer. She cautioned that detours will be set up but drivers are going to plan on needing quite a bit of time to make their way through the closures.



Cross said they’ll do their best to get everything re-opened as quickly as they can as 75,000 to 100,000 motorists go through that interchange every day. She noted what will remain open are the ramps from northbound and southbound I-75 to eastbound I-696.





The following closures are set from early March to early summer:



-The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.



-The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.



-The northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.





Early April to early summer:



-The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696. The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 remain open.



The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.



Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 through 2026 with westbound I-696 traffic currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.



All westbound ramps remain closed except for M-1 (Woodward Avenue) Exit 16, Southfield Road Exit 12, and the shared Exit 10 ramp for US-24 (Telegraph Road)/M-10 (Lodge Freeway)/Lahser Road. Once the I-696/I-75 ramps have reopened, they will remain open the rest of the year.





This final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves completing the rebuilding of I-696 in 2026, while in 2027 I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Road. That work includes rebuilding the roadway, bridge improvements and drainage structures.



As part of the project, 60 bridges are being repaired, including the rebuilding of the Church Street Plaza bridge that contains Victoria Park. That plaza has a walkway detour in place.



