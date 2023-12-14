I-696 Construction Wrapping Up For Winter

Work is wrapping up for the season on the I-696 construction project but motorists can still expect to encounter some delays and closures tomorrow and into the weekend.



Westbound I-696, M-10/US-24/Telegraph to I-275 currently has two lanes open but there are some exceptions.



MDOT advises that on Friday from 7am to 3pm only one lane will be open for pavement markings.



The northbound M-10 (Lodge) and southbound US-24 (Telegraph) ramps to westbound I-696 will be closed intermittently.



The Orchard Lake ramps to/from westbound I-696 will be closed intermittently.



In the case of any bad weather, then that work will be moved to Friday and Saturday.



MDOT says three lanes will re-open from M-10 to I-275 by the weekend, through the winter. A single left lane closure will remain on westbound I-696 from Evergreen to M-10.



Eastbound I-696, I-275 to M-10/US-24/Telegraph currently has two lanes open and will re-open to four lanes up to M-10 by the weekend, through the winter. A single left lane closure will remain on eastbound I-696 from M-10 to Lahser.



Project information can be found in the provided link.