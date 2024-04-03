I-696 Closure Sunday Morning

April 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A full closure of I-696 is scheduled Sunday morning.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that from 6:30am to 6:45am both eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed at Farmington Road between I-275 and Orchard Lake Road.



The closure is needed for utility lines across the freeway.



Michigan State Police will be assisting with the closure.



Drivers should seek an alternative route early Sunday morning if possible.