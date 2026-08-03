New Westbound I-69 Traffic Shift In Genesee & Shiawassee Counties

August 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new traffic shift begins Monday for the second phase of a bridge improvement project in Genesee County and Shiawassee Counties.



MDOT is entering the second phase of a $33.3 (m) million project to improve and repair bridges along I-69.



Improvements are being made to 15 structures on I-69 between I-75 and Morrish Road in Genesee County, as well as two additional structures near Sheridan Road in Shiawassee County.



Work includes resurfacing, partial deck replacements, steel repairs, guardrails, and approach work.



As for traffic restrictions, MDOT advises:



Westbound I-69 traffic will be shifted onto eastbound I-69 with a traffic crossover. The left lane of eastbound I-69 will be used to accommodate westbound traffic.



The westbound I-69 ramps at Miller Road will be closed during this work. Detours for westbound I-69 will use Bristol Road, Miller Road, and Morrish Road.



The traffic shift is expected to be in place until November. However, the larger project end date is not until October of 2027.