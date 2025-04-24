I-275 Interchange Ramp Closures Start Monday

April 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





I-275 interchange ramp closures start Monday in Wayne County.



As the M-14/I-96 project moves to the next stage of paving and rebuilding, MDOT advises there will be ramp closures at the M-14/I-96 interchange with I-275.





Starting at 6am Monday, April 28th and lasting through late June:



-The northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed. The detour is eastbound I-696, southbound M-10 to southbound M-39 to I-96.



-Eastbound I-96 Exit 173 to Newburgh Road will be closed. The detour if Farmington Road, Exit 174.



-Eastbound Schoolcraft Road will have one lane open at Newburgh Road; and the crossover bridges west of Newburgh Road will be closed.





Also on Monday, April 28th from 9am to 3pm:



-The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed for pavement markings, which MDOT said is expected to be a very brief closure.





Governor Gretchen Whitmer commented "Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely. By the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired or replaced nearly 24,500 lane miles of roads and 1,900 bridges, supporting thousands of good-paying, local jobs without raising taxes by a dime. This year, let's build on our momentum to pass a bipartisan local road funding plan so we can keep fixing our damn roads and creating good-paying, local jobs."



MDOT is investing $140 million to rebuild M-14/I-96 in the city of Livonia and Plymouth Township, Wayne County. The Metro Trail will be rebuilt during the 2026 season.



Project details and maps can be found in the provided link.