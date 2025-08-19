Traffic Advisory For I-275 At M-14/I-96 Interchange

August 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work at the I-275 interchange at M-14/I-96 was delayed to today due to weather.



Work on the interchange ramps requires a day-long closure of northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96. Once that’s completed, the southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will re-open afterward.



MDOT advises beginning this Wednesday, from 6am-6pm, the northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed. Later this evening, both the northbound and southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound I-96 will be open.



Check Michigan.gov/drive for construction locations.