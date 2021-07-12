Construction On Hyne Road Starts Today In Brighton Township

July 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





After some delays, a construction project in Brighton Township is starting up today that will cause some significant travel delays for motorists.



A pavement reconstruction project is getting underway on Hyne Road. It had been expected to start last week but was delayed due to the contractor’s schedule. Construction will continue for roughly the month of July. All work is weather dependent and the tentative completion date is July 28th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as the specified section of Hyne Road will be closed and traffic detoured. The project limits for this phase are Hyne Road from Old US-23 to approximately 600-feet east or 10120 Hyne, which is also the left turn lane and taper along Hyne Road.



Once this leg is done and open, the Road Commission advises that the west leg of Hyne Road will be closed for several weeks. When that’s done and open, work on Old US-23 will begin but it will not be closed and work will be done under flag control.



New construction advisories will be sent out before the other phases begin. A map of the detour route is provided.