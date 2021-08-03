New Hyne Road Construction Begins

August 3, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The next leg of a Brighton Township construction project is getting underway.



The second leg of a pavement reconstruction project on Hyne Road is starting today. The affected area from Timberleaf Drive to Old US-23 will be closed.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that this will have a high traffic impact and motorists will be detoured. The posted detour will reroute eastbound Hyne traffic south onto Hunter Road, then east on Hilton Road to Old 23, and vice versa. The project is expected to take 2 weeks and be completed on August 17th.



As always, weather adversities and other factors such as material shortages can affect the timing, as happened during the project’s first leg on east Hyne Road.