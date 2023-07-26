Hydrant Repairs Thursday In City Of Brighton

July 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton is advising of some traffic interruptions on Thursday.



City water crews need to replace a broken fire hydrant on Brighton Lake Road, just east of Northern Ridge Drive.



The work will require intermittent lane closures of Brighton Lake Road between Fairway Trails and Northern Ridge Drive.



The closure will begin at 8am tomorrow, and is anticipated to last until approximately 4pm. Traffic flaggers will be on site to direct vehicles.



Motorists will experience delays and an alternate route is recommended.