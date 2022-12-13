Traffic Shift & Lane Closure In City Of Brighton Today

December 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in the City of Brighton will encounter some traffic issues and potential delays today.



The City’s water crews will be replacing a hydrant at the corner of Grand River and O’Doherty at the Kroger’s gas station.



Work is scheduled to begin around 7:30am and then be completed around 3:30pm.



The City advises that there will be a lane closure and a traffic shift through the area. Officials say the right lane for eastbound traffic and the intersection will be affected.