HVS Assistant Superintendent Leaving For New Job

May 8, 2019

An assistant superintendent at a local district has been promoted to the top spot in another district.



Scott Lindberg, who currently serves as the Huron Valley Schools assistant superintendent of administrative services and human resources, was recently selected to become the new superintendent for the Waterford School District. Following public interviews with six candidates, Lindberg was unanimously selected by the Waterford School District Board of Education to succeed Keith Wunderlich, who previously announced he plans to retire at the end of the current school year.



Lindberg came to the Huron Valley District in 2001 as a middle school principal, eventually becoming executive director of human resources in 2013 and then as assistant superintendent in 2017.



The Oakland Press reports that contract negotiations between the board and Lindberg are underway, with plans to discuss the contract at the board’s May 16th meeting. If all goes as planned, Lindberg will take over as Waterford superintendent on Monday, July 1st. (JK)