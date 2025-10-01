HVA and Howell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141 Craft and Bake Sale in November

October 1, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Veterans Association and Howell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141’s annual craft and bake sale is back.



The event will be Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Howell American Legion, located at 3265 W. Grand River.



“The craft and bake sale is more than just shopping – it’s about celebrating community, creativity and giving back,” Stacey West, President of the Howell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 141, said. “Every purchase helps us continue the mission of supporting veterans through Howell American Legion Post 141.”



Organizers said it’s the “perfect way to start the holiday season.” Dozens of vendors will have handmade crafts, homemade baked goods and unique finds. Attendees can also take part in raffles and other activities throughout the event. Every purchase directly supports local veterans and their families through the programs of Howell American Legion Post 141.



Vendor spots are still available. Tables are $30 each with a limit of two per vendor. Those interested should contact Leah Riker at mrsriker206@hotmail.com or Marlene Martin at marlenesellsmichigan@yahoo.com.