Husband & Wife Duo Named VINA Spring Gala Honorary Chairs

January 30, 2020

A local dental clinic has named their Honorable Chairs for an upcoming fundraiser that will celebrate the changing of seasons. The VINA Community Dental Center’s annual Spring Gala is set for Saturday, March 21st, at Lakeland’s Golf and Country Club in Hamburg Township.



This year, Reverend George Lewis of Howell First United Methodist Church and the Reverend Dr. Sherry Parker-Lewis of Brighton First United Methodist Church have been named the honorary chairs. In honor of their marriage in 2015, the couple asked congregation members, colleagues, friends, and family to donate to charities in lieu of gifts. As a result, more than $5,000 was raised for VINA. The two have continued to support the clinic over the years since, and have had representatives speak at their services. This past December, the duo also hosted the Caroling for a Cause fundraiser benefit. This summer, George plans on retiring after 30 years of service, and Sherry will become the Senior Director of Church Relations for the United Methodist Foundation of Michigan, after serving 29 years as a pastor.



But before that, the two will oversee the Spring Gala, which promises to be an exciting evening with dinner, live music, dancing, special raffles, prizes, and more. Ticket and sponsorships are available online through the VINA website, at vinadental.org. (MK)