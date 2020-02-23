Non-Profit Seeks Professional Photos Of Border-To-Border Trail

February 23, 2020

A local non-profit volunteer organization is putting out the call for new photos of the Border-to-Border Trail.



The Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative is a non-profit that works to develop and expand non-motorized pathways that connect into Michigan's growing trail network. It recently put out the call to local photographers, seeking professional quality pictures to be used on social media, in their printed pamphlets and at events. The Border-to-Border or B2B Trail is a non-motorized 10-foot wide paved trail with boardwalks that runs through Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Dexter, touching on area Metroparks and city parks. In 2016, the trail was expanded to connect to the City of Chelsea, through MDNR lands in the Waterloo and Pinckney Recreation Areas and then up to Stockbridge where it makes a regional connection as part of the statewide Iron Belle Trail. It will also tie into the Lakeland Trail that runs through Livingston, Ingham, and Jackson Counties.



The Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative is looking for pictures in different seasons across the B2B trail in different areas of Chelsea, Dexter, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. A Facebook post says they’re looking for trail photos with people using the trail but are also are happy to have other beautiful trail pictures at different points throughout the year.



Those interested in submitting should contact anneseyferth@huron-waterloo-pathways.org. (JM)