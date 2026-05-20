Huron Valley Theatre Hosting Auditions For "Pirates Of Penzance"

May 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron Valley Community Theatre is holding auditions for its summer show, Gilbert & Sullivan's “The Pirates of Penzance”.



Auditions take place on June 1st and June 3rd at 6:30pm in the Little Theatre at Milford High School.



Auditions are open to adults and students in 8th grade and older. No experience is necessary.



The show is directed by long-time HVCT member and HVS music teacher, Doug Marquis.



Performances will be on August 14-16th in the MHS Little Theatre.



Anyone planning to audition should fill out the online audition form via the provided link.



Those auditioning should prepare 90 seconds of a song that they’re comfortable singing to show their vocal range and style; and either provide a backing track or be prepared to sing a capella. Songs from the show or in the style of the show are encouraged.



Rehearsals will be on two or three evenings per week through the summer at Milford High School. In the last two weeks before the performances, the schedule will be more intense. Officials said they can work around occasional conflicts.



“Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert & Sullivan's most famous operetta, with a story about young Frederick, who was mistakenly apprenticed as a child to a band of pirates. Other featured roles include the pirates and the Pirate King, the Major General and his daughters, and the Policemen and the Sergeant of Police. Lots of complications and silliness follow, but it turns out that all's well that ends well, as the Pirates are forced to yield in Queen Victoria's name.



The show includes some of Gilbert & Sullivan's best-loved songs, including "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General," "Poor Wand'ring One," and the Pirate King's song, "Oh, Better Far to Live and Die."



An audition flyer is attached.