Huron Valley Schools Launching Virtual Academy

June 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An area-school district is launching a virtual academy for students and their families who wish to continue their learning remotely this fall.



Huron Valley Schools is launching the Huron Valley Virtual Academy for the upcoming school year. Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently spoke with optimism about in-class learning resuming in the fall, with a roadmap coming June 30th- but the HVS district recognizes, in a release, that some families will not be comfortable with students returning, even with added safety precautions.



In a recent survey, 30% of current HVS families were interested in learning more about the virtual academy. The HVAA will be a 100% virtual experience, and students that enroll will be taught by qualified HVS educators. The academy will be available for students in junior kindergarten through grade 12, and can be accessed from their own homes or wherever there is an internet connection.



HVS Superintendent Paul Salah said the academic experience provided by the virtual academy will be significantly different from the district’s phase three learning plan implemented over the past several weeks. Teacher-to-student engagement will reportedly occur at much higher level of engagement that what was experienced in the district’s continuity of learning plan in April and May.



Salah said they have learned a great deal over the past 3 months and that they are committed to delivering a flexible, rigorous program for academy students. He continued, stating that while they believe face-to-face instruction is the best scenario, remaining nimble is important. Salah said his “main message for families is that HVS will have an option for you, regardless of the educational experience you’re seeking for your child.” For more information, as well an interest form to be completed, visit www.hvs.org.