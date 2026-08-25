Three Huron Valley High Schools Ranked Among Michigan’s Best

August 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron Valley Schools says it's celebrating the continued academic success of its high school students and staff following the release of the latest U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings.



The District issued the following release:



Three Huron Valley Schools high school programs have earned recognition among the best in Michigan, including International Academy West in White Lake, which is ranked No. 1 in Michigan and No. 12 in the nation. Lakeland High School in White Lake is ranked No. 87 and Milford High School in Highland rounds out the Top 100.



“These rankings are an incredible reflection of the dedication and talent of our students, teachers and staff,” said Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah. “To have International Academy West recognized as the No. 1 high school in Michigan and No. 12 in the nation is an extraordinary accomplishment and highlights the academic opportunities available to HVS students and students from surrounding communities. At the same time, having both of our traditional high schools receive this recognition demonstrates the depth of academic excellence across Huron Valley Schools.”



The latest rankings are part of a long history of academic achievement across Huron Valley Schools.



International Academy-West has been ranked in the No. 1 or No. 2 spot for the past several years. Lakeland High School ranked No. 94 and Milford High School ranked No. 101 last year.



U.S. News rankings consider multiple measures of academic performance, including college readiness, state assessment performance and proficiency, performance among underserved students, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.



“While rankings provide one measure of achievement, what makes these accomplishments particularly meaningful is what happens behind the rankings,” said Dr. Salah. “Every number represents students who are challenging themselves, teachers who are creating meaningful learning experiences and families and staff members who are supporting our students every step of the way.”



Huron Valley Schools says it will continue to focus on providing students with rigorous academic opportunities, innovative programs and the support necessary to help every student reach their potential.



A link to the full Michigan rankings is provided top.



A link to the district website is provided bottom.



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