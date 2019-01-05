Huron Valley Schools To Host Substitute Job Fair

January 5, 2019

The Huron Valley School District is hosting a substitute teaching job fair on January 15th.



The fair will run from 11am to 1:30pm at Milford High School in the Center for Performing Arts. Positions are available in a number of areas, including guest teachers, substitute para educators, custodians, bus drivers, special education, early childhood and food service staff, recreation and community education and more. Training will be provided and district staff members will be on hand to speak with applicants if they have any questions.



For more information or to see a list of job postings, visit the link below. (AV)