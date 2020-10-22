Huron Valley Schools Increase Face-To-Face Instruction Time

October 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Students in Huron Valley Schools will be spending more time in the classroom.



The Board of Education met Monday night and approved the recommendation from Superintendent Paul Salah to move to four days of face-to-face instruction per week. The district has been utilizing a hybrid model in which staff and students attend school in-person two days a week and then learn remotely for three.



Monday’s meeting was held both virtually and in person at the Milford High School Center for the Performing Arts. Homtownlife.com reports the board voted just before midnight, after hearing from dozens of teachers who voiced concerns about their health and safety, as well as students and their families - especially at with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Other parents who spoke supported the change and thanked the board, saying their children need the interaction.



Superintendent Salah stated he weighted data and in the school district boundaries, there were 29 active cases out of 57,400 residents. That’s below the 5% positivity rate recommended by health officials. Board members raised concerns about the loss of learning that has and continues to accrue, as well as interaction. It was noted that social distancing will be tough with the increased instruction. One board member commented that the majority of teachers who opposed the change and spoke out taught in more specialized areas, not core subjects.



The district conducted a survey, which revealed the majority of parents preferred more face-to-face time instruction. A teacher survey showed most educators wanted to stay with the hybrid model and two days of in-person instruction.