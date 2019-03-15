Senator Runestad, HVS Officials To Engage Community At Forum

A local school district is holding a forum to give community members an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback on education matters.



Huron Valley Schools is holding a conversation entitled: Our Schools, Our Community, Our Future on March 27, at 6pm, at the Milford High School Little Theatre, in Highland. HVS Executive Director of Communications & Community Relations, Kim Root, says the forum will cover a wide array of topics from how finance and funding to school safety, and all the challenges in between . It will also highlight what’s working well in the district.



Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and give comment to State Senator Jim Runestad, HVS Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah, and Board of Education Secretary Jim Pearson. Root stresses that this event is for everyone in the community, not just parents. She said the district believes that with the new governor, state legislature, and with Superintendent Salah only being in that position for a few months, that this was a good time to bring the community together and talk about matters of education. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP’ing to kim.root@hvs.org. (MK)