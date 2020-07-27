Huron Valley Schools Sets Return Plan

July 27, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Huron Valley Schools has released their plan for the new school year.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s roadmap for schools returning in the fall requires all districts to prepare 3 plans covering procedures and safety measures for which phase of her MI Safe Start Plan the district is in at any given time. Currently, the majority of the Lower Peninsula is in phase 4, which allows for face-to-face instruction to return with requirements and strong recommendations.



Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah isn’t taking for granted that when school does start, though, that we will still be in that phase. According to Hometownlife.com, Salah believes that if the trend of rising case numbers and hospitalizations continues, there is a real possibility of sliding back into phase 3. Districts in phase 3 can only do remote-learning.



HVS is continuing to plan for all scenarios, and even if in-person learning is allowed, they are offering an online model through their new virtual academy. More than 500 students have already signed up to take classes this way.



As for face-to-face instruction, when it happens, HVS will hold to a 5 day school week. It’s recognized that 6 feet of social distancing is not possible in all classrooms, but desks and seating will be configured to allow for the most distance possible. Students in grades 6-12 will be required to wear masks all day while in phase 4. Students in K-5 will not have to wear a mask in the classroom, but will have to in halls, on buses, and in other common areas. Additional lunch periods will added to ensure there are fewer students in cafeterias, and elementary lunch will be in the classroom as much as possible. Physical education, band, and choir classes will be held outdoors to the best of their abilities.



The district has already spent over $460,000 on coronavirus expenses, buying , among other items, 150,000 masks, 10,000 desk barriers, and 1,000 face shields. Salah said they could potentially end up in the $1.5-$2-million range.



The first day of school for HVS students is August 31.