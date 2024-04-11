Donations Sought For New "Caring Cove" At Lakeland High School

April 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Huron Valley Schools has announced a new project to help students in need at a local high school.



The Lakeland High School Student Services Department has been working to build a space for students and families who might be in need. It’s been named “The Caring Cove” and is expected to open to students within the next few weeks. It will provide various items that include clothing, shoes, personal items, school supplies, and non-perishable food items.



Donations are currently being accepted and can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 7am and 3pm. An Amazon Wishlist has also been created. That link is provided.