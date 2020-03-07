Huron Valley Schools Hosting Job Fair March 12th

March 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com.





Huron Valley Schools is hosting an upcoming job fair.



Huron Valley Schools is seeking support staff in many departments and will host a job fair Thursday, March 12th from 10am to 1pm at Milford High School. District leaders and staff will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions about the open positions. HVS Chief Human Resources Officer Rulesha Glover-Payne says they have opportunities available in most departments across the district. She says one of their goals is to recruit and retain a diverse, high quality staff and the job fair is an avenue to bring in new talent and provide career opportunities to people in and around the community. Fulltime, part time and substitute positions are available for para educators, custodians, bus drivers, special education, early childhood and food service staff, guest teachers, Recreation & Community Education and lunch and playground aides. Training is provided.



To see available jobs or apply online, visit the provided web link. For more information about the job fair, email Karen.Sisson@hvs.org.