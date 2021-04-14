Huron Valley Schools Holding Support Staff Job Fair

April 14, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



An area school district is holding a job fair to help fill needed support staff positions.



Huron Valley Schools is seeking support staff in several departments and is hosting a job fair this Friday at Milford High School from 9am until 3pm. District department leaders and staff will be on hand to speak with applicants and answer questions about open positions.



HVS Chief Human Resources Officer Rulesha Glover-Payne said in a release, that they have available opportunities in most departments, with the goal of recruiting and retaining a diverse, high-quality staff.



Full-time, part-time, and substitute positions are available for guest teachers, paraeducators, custodians, bus drivers, special education, early childhood and food service staff, Recreation and Community Education, and lunch and playground aides. Many of these positions include summertime hours and all training is provided.



For a complete list of available jobs or to apply online, visit www.hvs.org/district/hr/jobpostings



For more information about the job fair, email misty.lindquist@hvs.org