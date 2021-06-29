HVS Board Of Education Elects Officers, Sets Communication Strategies

June 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Huron Valley Schools Board of Education has elected new officers and began setting the course for the next year.



In a unanimous vote, Sean Carlson was elected as the HVS Board’s new president for a one-year term, during their most recent meeting. Denis Forrest was elected vice president, Denise Pistana was named treasurer, and Lindsay Cotter will serve as secretary. Carlson congratulated outgoing president Tom Wiseman for his leadership over the past two years and thanked the current board for their confidence in him.



At the meeting, Carlson and the board made changes to the group’s committee structure and added more opportunities for the public to interact with the Board of Education. A Community Outreach Committee was created that will be made up of board members, parents, and other stakeholders to address the social-emotional needs of students and staff, evaluate post-pandemic learning strategies, and provide insights into innovations for the classroom. An Arts, Activities and Athletics Committee was formed and members will review the district’s co-curricular programming to make sure programs like music, sports, theater, art, and DECA is hitting the mark. Carlson also outlined a plan for a series of community connection forums that will begin in August in which parents can discuss key issues with board members.



Carlson said, in a release, that the district is deeply committed to open communication and building trust through transparency, and that he believes these new changes will support that philosophy.