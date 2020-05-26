Huron Valley Schools Distributes More Than 100,000 Free Meals

May 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





More than 100,000 meals have been distributed by Huron Valley Schools personnel since schools closed in response to COVID-19 in March.



The Grab & Go Student Meals program was implemented March 16th immediately following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s initial order to close schools. HVS Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah said they know families are hurting with record-high unemployment and the overall uncertainties created by the pandemic. He says HVS staff members have stepped up in many different ways to help ease the impact of COVID-19 - whether through teaching and learning, handing out Chromebooks or distributing meals. The Grab & Go Student Meals program is funded through grants from the Michigan Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Geoffrey VanGoethem said they know many students in the district, about 30%, rely on the free and reduced-cost meals they receive at school each day so it was important to get the program off the ground quickly. He further thanked all of the food service and transportation employees who worked hard to make the effort such a success.



Meals are distributed at eight sites around the Huron Valley community each Monday and Friday from 11am to 2pm and on Wednesdays from 3 to 6pm. Distribution will continue through June 29th. A link to an informational flyer is provided.