Huron Valley Schools Looking To Hire Bus Drivers

August 10, 2019

Huron Valley Schools is hosting an upcoming bus driver hiring event.



The district is looking to add a dozen or more new bus drivers as well as attendants to its transportation department before school begins this fall. Bus mechanics are also needed. To help fill the open positions, the district will host an open interview event from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday, August 13th at the transportation building located at 2366 S. Milford Road, behind Milford High School. Both full and part time positions are available. Interested individuals are invited to meet transportation staff members, enjoy light refreshments and learn more about the positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available and paid training is provided. Applicants must pass a background test and drug screen. HVS Transportation Supervisor Tammy Layton says they offer very flexible scheduling to fit different needs. She says employees have holidays and weekends off but for those who want it, overtime driving for field trips is also available.



Those who are unable to attend the event are being encouraged to apply online through the provided link. Those with questions should contact Carey Russell at 248-676-8444. (JM)