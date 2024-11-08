Huron Valley School District's Barbara Roethler to be Inducted into CMU'S Media Hall of Fame

November 8, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A member of the Huron Valley School District is being inducted into Central Michigan University’s Media Hall of Fame.



Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Barbara Roethler will be inducted into CMU’s School of Communication, Journalism and Media’s Media Hall of Fame later this month.



Roethler is the communications director for the Huron Valley School District. She has worked as a broadcast reporter, producer, digital director and news director over her 30-year career.



Six honorees will be inducted as part of the 2024 class.



According to the press release from CMU, Roethler developed an interest in broadcasting while shooting a film for a high school project. She went to visit Central Michigan University’s campus with her sister, who was attending the university, and met her sister’s roommate, who was a broadcast student.



“‘I went with my sister’s roommate to watch a News Central show,’" Roethler told the university. “‘That sealed the deal when I saw a daily newscast. It allowed students to have a hands-on experience.’”



Roethler worked as part of the broadcast team at WXYZ-TV Channel 7 in Detroit for seven years before joining WILX-TV 10 in Lansing for four years.



“Her professionalism has been recognized with multiple Emmy Awards, Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Associated Press Awards,” the press release said. “She was also recently inducted into the National Academy of Television and Arts Society Silver Circle.”



The ceremony will be held in the Bovee University Center on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.