Huron Valley MLK Day Committee Hosting Soup Meal Assembly Event

January 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members can give back locally on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The Huron Valley MLK Day Committee is again hosting a soup meal assembly event later this evening. Leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members have been encouraged to purchase and donate non-perishable soup ingredients to support the Community Sharing Outreach Center's mission of feeding local families in need.



The meals will be assembled during an family-friendly community service event tonight from 5 to 8pm at The SHAC.



Volunteers will package donations into individually decorated bags. Alternatively, families can participate from home by decorating bags, assembling their soup meal donations, and drop them off at The SHAC during the event.



Those interested can also make direct monetary donations to the HV MLK Day Committee to support their yearlong effort to donate supplies to Community Sharing’s food pantry. Details are available in the provided link.



Meanwhile, volunteer projects are being hosted across the state on this national holiday to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting 22 volunteer projects across the state today that will engage more than 1,700 volunteers in 6,000 service hours to address needs such as food insecurity, homelessness, environmental stewardship, and supporting youth.