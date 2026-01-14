Community Events Celebrate MLK Day In Milford

January 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in downtown Milford returns for another community-wide observation of the Dr. King National Day of Service.



All residents of Huron Valley and the surrounding communities of Metro Detroit are invited to take part in the events put on by the HV MLK Day Committee - from donating to their meal drive to benefit Community Sharing Outreach Center’s food pantry, submitting to their Art/Writing/Multimedia Contest, attending one of their educational discussion events, to participating in the March on Main Street and the Meal Assembly.



The theme for this year’s events is “The Great Force of Nonviolence” and the committee of volunteers “hopes to see many area residents make the connection between the Civil Rights Movements and our current lives while supporting the dream of Dr. King for a just society founded on equality and peace”.



HV MLK Day Committee Chair Isaac Perry told WHMI the holiday is about empowering people to be a part of the solution to some of the great challenges faced both as a country, and in the community - whether helping to reduce racism and problems associated with prejudice or helping solve problems of food insecurity.



Perry said for the holiday, they put on a series of events throughout the month that are designed to help empower individuals to be part of solutions to some of those great challenges – which he added for him, is really the heart that drives a lot of the programming they try to put together.



In light of some of the news people have been hearing and what feels like a rise in acts of violence and political violence; Perry said it's crucial in this time frame to remind people of the global peace movement and global non-violence movement.



With all of the messages people are getting whether through social media, the Internet, or wherever - many of which contain messages of hate and violence – and especially with young people today, Perry said they think “it is absolutely crucial to remind people that non-violence is an even greater force and it is something that can be taught and passed down”. He added they feel this is certainly the right time period to remind people of those values and strategies.



For those looking to attend the big March on Main Street this Sunday, January 18th – line-up begins at 12:30pm at Prospect Hill in Milford (Kroger parking lot) to The Warehouse (formerly The SHAC). A special ceremony begins promptly at 1:00pm.



The march travels through downtown Milford, and all participants are encouraged to arrive at the event with signs showing their support of the ideals and values associated with Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement. A concluding ceremony will commence at The Warehouse, including hot beverages and light refreshments, music in celebration of MLK Day, and a brief presentation of this year’s contest winners. In addition, the HV MLK Day Committee will provide information about how to be a part of their ongoing efforts to continue Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community where citizens of all ages and backgrounds are asked to donate their time, effort, and energy to promote peace and unity.



All events are free and open to the public. A complete listing is available in the provided attachments and links.