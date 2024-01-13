Annual MLK March On Main Street This Sunday

January 13, 2024

The 19th annual Huron Valley MLK Day Committee’s March on Main Street is on Sunday – a tradition in Milford that organizers say remains as vital as ever.



The event honors the past and carries the torch of King's vision into the future - emphasizing the enduring importance of remembering and living out the values that Martin Luther King Jr. taught. Organizers say in a world that continues to grapple with issues of justice and equality, the march serves as a poignant reminder that those principles must guide everyday actions.



Line-up begins at 12:30pm at the Prospect Hill Shopping Center in Milford - the Kroger parking lot - with a special ceremony beginning promptly at 1pm. Despite the recent snow, the march will go on and people are being told to bundle up.



The march travels through downtown Milford, and all participants are encouraged to arrive at the event with signs showing their support of the ideals and values associated with Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement. The “I Have A Dream” speech is played during the march and hundreds typically attend. A concluding ceremony will commence at The SHAC, including hot beverages and light refreshments, music in celebration of MLK Day, and a brief presentation of this year’s contest winners.



In addition, the HV MLK Day Committee will provide information about plans for their 20th anniversary celebration in 2025 as well as how to be a part of their ongoing efforts to continue Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community where citizens of all ages and backgrounds are asked to donate their time, effort, and energy to promote peace and unity.



Meanwhile Leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community members have been encouraged to purchase and donate non-perishable soup ingredients to support the Community Sharing Outreach Center's mission of feeding local families in need.



Ingredients include a 12oz jar of salsa verde, 24oz canned chicken (drained), 15oz can cannellini beans (drained), and 24oz chicken broth, cumin, and tortilla chips. They can be dropped off at various locations.



On Monday from 5 to 8pm, the community is invited to The SHAC for a Soup Meal Assembly event, where volunteers will package donations into individually decorated bags. Alternatively, families can participate from home by decorating bags, assembling their soup meal donations, and drop them off at The SHAC during the event.



More information is available in the provided link.