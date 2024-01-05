19th Annual Huron Valley MLK Day Celebration

January 5, 2024

The Huron Valley community is gearing up for its 19th annual celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Various events are planned leading up to the popular March on Main Street, which will take place on Sunday, January 14th. This year’s theme is “Justice For All”.



HV MLK Day Committee Chair Isaac Perry says they’re sponsoring January’s FAN or Film Appreciation Night at the Milford Independent Cinema this coming Monday with a special screening of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”. The 1967 classic stars Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Houghton. The romantic comedy-drama is based on an engaged interracial couple seeking approval from the bride’s parents for their marriage, and Perry said it is one of the few films of its time to depict interracial marriage in a positive light. At the conclusion of the film, there will be a discussion of the film’s contents and message with audience members. The event is free to the public, but donations are encouraged to the non-profit theater.



The 19th Annual March On Main Street begins at Prospect Hill in Milford (Kroger parking lot) to The SHAC on Sunday, January 14th. Line-up for the march starts at 12:30pm with a special ceremony beginning promptly at 1pm. The march travels through downtown Milford, and all participants are encouraged to arrive at the event with signs showing their support of the ideals and values associated with Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement. A concluding ceremony will commence at The SHAC, including hot beverages and light refreshments, music in celebration of MLK Day, and a brief presentation of this year’s contest winners.



All area residents are also being invited to observe the MLK Day National Day of Service by purchasing and donating special non-perishable soup ingredients included in a recipe to assist local families in need. The HV MLK Day Committee invites everyone to participate in assembling the soup ingredients into individually decorated bags on the national holiday, Monday, January 15th from 5 to 8pm at The SHAC. Alternatively, families can opt to decorate bags and assemble their soup meal donations at home, and then drop off their donation at The SHAC during the event.



As for the larger importance of the annual celebration, Perry told WHMI it’s a tumultuous time but the 1950’s and 1960’s were too, and there are a lot of great leaders from that time period whose words and ideas are still a beacon of hope decades later. He said it’s of central importance that they continue to remind about the inspiring words of Dr. King and other leaders of the civil rights movement and help keep everyone moving forward in a positive direction.



Perry noted that while this marks their 19th celebration, they’re already busy making plans for the 20th-anniversary event and things they want to make happen for that milestone. Anyone who wants to get involved is encouraged to do so, as well as ongoing efforts to continue Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community where citizens of all ages and backgrounds are asked to donate their time, effort and energy to promote peace and unity”.



