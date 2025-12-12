Charges Filed In Kitten Shooting Case

December 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In response to the brutal 2024 shooting of a kitten later named “Sugar,” the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges in connection with the case.



The Huron Valley Humane Society says charges include two counts of Killing/Torturing Animals and one count of Animal Abandonment. The individual’s name has not been released, pending arraignment.



The criminal filing follows the initial public appeal by the Humane Society, which in September 2024 sought the community’s help in identifying those responsible for the violent attack on a 7-month-old kitten found near Carpenter Road and Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti. X-rays revealed approximately 35 BB-gun BBs embedded in the kitten’s body.



With treatment and care at HSHV, Sugar survived and recovered, and was adopted into a loving home.



HSHV’s CEO Tanya Hilgendorf said “We’re relieved that charges have been filed and hope this sends a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be ignored. This super sweet kitty deserves justice for the pain and fear she went through. Plus, it’s well-proven that people who intentionally harm animals—especially with such malice—are very likely to be a danger to the community in general.”



Hilgendorf added “Michigan law does recognize the seriousness of these crimes. Killing or torturing an animal is a felony, carrying potential prison time, fines of up to $5,000, community service, and restrictions on future animal ownership. It’s important to note, however, the troubling reality that these sentences are largely fiction. The vast majority of individuals convicted of animal cruelty receive little more than token penalties. And even in cases where a shelter invests tens of thousands of dollars to save and care for victims of cruelty, restitution is rarely—if ever—fully paid. Still, cases like Sugar’s show that when the community works together, lives can be saved, and harm can be stopped.”



HSHV again urges anyone suspicious of animal cruelty in Washtenaw County to make a report by calling (734) 661-3512 or by submitting a tip online at hshv.org/report.