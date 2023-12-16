Fire At Huron Valley Guns Under Investigation; Possible Arson

December 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fire and possible arson at a gun store in New Hudson is under investigation.



The fire broke out shortly before 7pm on Wednesday at Huron Valley Guns at 56477 Grand River.



Posts on its social media page stated they were lucky and thanked the community for support. Arson investigators were said to be on scene and one post read “we do know exactly how this occurred and by whom thanks to our camera system”.



Molly Pitcher’s Cafe is adjacent to the gun shop and shooting range. A post said the restaurant was not touched in any way but it is standard protocol to be closed until the health dept makes sure everything is ok. It has since re-opened. A barbershop also avoided damage.



Lyon Township Fire Chief Reg Madeline told WHMI crews cleared the scene at 11:32pm. He said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.