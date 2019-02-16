Underage Drinking Survey Online For Parents

A coalition of concerned parties is asking parents to take a survey on underage drinking.



The Huron Valley Community Coalition is made up of representatives from all sectors in the community who are committed to reducing substance abuse, especially in youths. In an effort to ensure their partners that they are being intentional with their actions, they have set up a 5 minute survey to help better understand parent’s thoughts and actions when it comes to underage drinking.



The survey asks questions like “at what age do you think it is ok for a youth to experiment with alcohol,” how easy is it for them to get alcohol, and what are your own greatest concerns regarding underage alcohol use. Information from the survey will be used by the Coalition to help them write a new grant that specifically focuses on underage drinking prevention.



The survey will be up until Thursday and can be found through the link below. (MK)