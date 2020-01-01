Community Coalition Seeks To Expand In 2020

January 1, 2020

A local group focused on leading teens toward a drug and alcohol free life hopes to increase its outreach in 2020.



The Huron Valley Community Coalition has been working to bring on more partners in its work, as research shows a significant reduction in youth substance use where there is a strong community-based coalition in place. Director Randy Root says the coalition works to educate the public while also advocating for different policies in schools and local communities to reduce the use of drugs and alcohol by teens. The group has also been working to identify local trends in teen drinking, drug use, vaping and smoking.



Root tells WHMI they connect with members via social media and email to keep them informed and then just ask that they share the information they learn about teen drug and alcohol use. Membership is free and those interested can visit their website through the link below to get more information on how to become involved. (JM)