Huron Valley Chamber Seeks Citizen Of The Year Nominations

October 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.con





The application deadline is tomorrow to nominate an individual who goes above and beyond from the Huron Valley area.



Nominations are being sought for the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Citizen of the Year” Award.



Each year, the Chamber proudly honors a deserving individual with the award for outstanding community contributions and inspiring positive change. The 2023 Citizen of the Year was Linda Lowe.



The award recognizes someone who has significantly contributed to the community's betterment through civic, political, charitable, business, educational, or other activities, beyond their regular job responsibilities.



Applications are due Wednesday. A link is provided.