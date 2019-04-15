HVS To Host Community Forums On Bond, Sinking Fund

April 15, 2019

The first of two community forums related to a bond and sinking fund election in the fall for Huron Valley Schools is scheduled tomorrow.



Huron Valley Schools is inviting parents, community members and district staff to learn about its recent facilities and program assessments and the work of the Building Futures Committee as the district prepares for its upcoming bond and building site sinking fund initiative. Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah says the sessions are designed to provide feedback regarding the needs of the district and the goals of their bond and site sinking fund election in the fall. Huron Valley Schools will seek voter approval of a zero-tax rate increase bond and sinking fund on the November 5th ballot. The district says specific goals include keeping children safe and secure at school, remedies for the significant and costly concerns impacting the majority of district buildings, and creating school environments to support teaching and learning in modern, flexible collaborative and technologically advanced schools that prepare students for the world of work.



The first session is slated for tomorrow from 6 to 8pm in the Milford High School large group instruction room. Session 2 is scheduled for Monday, April 22nd from 6 to 8pm at the Lakeland High School large group instruction room. Childcare will be provided for children age 4 and up. (JM)