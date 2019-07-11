Dodd Resigns From Huron Valley School Board, Candidates Sought

July 11, 2019

Candidates are being sought to fill a vacant seat on the Huron Valley Schools Board of Education.



Board Trustee Laura Dodd of Milford Township recently announced her resignation effective July 25th due to a conflict of interest. Dodd plans to apply for the chief human resources officer position in the school district and felt resigning would be in the best interest of transparency before doing so. Former director Scott Lindberg was recently selected as the new superintendent for the Waterford School district. The Huron Valley school board is utilizing a firm to conduct the search and a three-tier process that involves prescreening and two rounds of interviews is in place for all applicants. Whoever is appointed to fill Dodd’s seat would serve a term through December 31st, 2020 or until the November 2020 election results are certified.



Interested candidates must be at least 18-years-old, as well as a resident and registered voter in the Huron Valley Schools district. The deadline to submit an application is 4pm on August 8th. The board plans to review applications at the August 12th meeting, with interviews of selected candidates to follow on August 19th. Details and an application are available through the provided link. (JM)